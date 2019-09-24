CHICAGO (CBS)– Wind and rain are on the way for Chicago areas.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, by 10 p.m. Tuesday, gusty winds winds are expected to develop ahead of a cold front.
High winds are predicted through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning.
Kleist said the best chance for storms are closer to Rockford.
The rain is expected to clear by Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday will be sunny with a high temperature of 71 degrees. Rain is expected to return on Friday with a high of 75 degrees.