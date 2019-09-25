



— Our CBS 2 family celebrated our colleague, friend, and CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker on her new milestone Wednesday night.

Tucker was elected last month as the president of the National Association of Black Journalists, becoming the second Chicagoan to serve in the post.

The organization is dedicated to advocating for diversity in journalism.

WBBM-TV President and General Manager Derek Dalton and News Director Jeff Harris were in attendance as Tucker was honored Wednesday night.

Tucker, a Chicago native, has been a reporter for CBS 2 since 1984. She was raised in the Lawndale and Austin communities.

She has been honored numerous times throughout her career. She was honored by the Chicago Association of Black Journalists with their annual award for Outstanding Television Reporting (1994 and 1987) and received a national UPI Spot News Award.

Her many awards also include several local Emmys, including one for her breaking news reports during the 2008 Northern Illinois University shootings and two for her work on CBS 2 Chicago′s 2003 and 2004 broadcasts of the LaSalle Bank Chicago Marathon.

She joined CBS 2 Chicago from KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, where she worked as a general assignment reporter and talk show host. Prior to that, Tucker worked at KWGN-TV in Denver, as a general assignment reporter. Previously, she was a reporter and weekend anchor at WREG-TV in Memphis. (1979-80). Tucker began her broadcasting career in Peoria at WMBD-TV, after serving as an intern at CBS 2 Chicago in 1977.

She’s a former board member of Northwestern Alumni Association and a current member of the Northwestern University Leadership Circle. Tucker graduated, with honors, from Northwestern University with a B.S. in Communications.

Tucker lives in Hyde Park and is the mother of three.

We are all wishing President Tucker the very best in her new role.