CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old girl escaped a coyote that wandered into her front yard Tuesday morning in unincorporated Villa Park.
The incident was captured on the family’s home doorbell camera, and her father posted the video on YouTube.
The video shows the girl walking up and down her driveway and then walking over to the swing in her front yard, when a coyote approaches from the street.
The startled girl ran to her front porch, and the coyote briefly chased her before running away.
The girl appeared to be uninjured.
Villa Park police said they contacted the DuPage County Forest Preserve District and Illinois Conservation Police for assistance.