CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Missouri are asking for help finding a teen they say was abducted from her uncle’s home near St. Louis. Authorities said her kidnapper’s phone has since pinged near Chicago.
The Edmundson Police Department said 16-year-old Gabriella Sarah Yonko was reported missing at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday. Investigators later determined she had been abducted.
Police said she was last seen at her uncle’s home in Edmundson, when 26-year-old Christopher Johnson kidnapped her and drove off in a black 2008 Lexus LS with tinted windows and Washington license plate BEC5322.
Since the abduction, police have pinged his phone to a location just east of Chicago.
“This suspect has a long criminal history including escaping from custody and is known to be physically violent,” Edmundson police stated in a Facebook post.
Police said anyone with information on the kidnapping should call Edmundson police at 314-428-4577.