CHICAGO (CBS)– Tedana Mock, 15, has been reported missing and was last seen in Marquette Park.
According to Chicago police, the missing teen was last seen in the 3200 block of West 66th Street wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and white Vans shoes.
Police said Mock was wearing black framed glasses and has acne on her face.
The missing teen is known to frequent the 6300 and 6400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.
Mock is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.