CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular rec center in the North Park neighborhood has been closed for a deep cleaning, after reports several people got staph infections.
All classes at the Peterson Park Gymnastics Center, at 5801 N. Pulaski Rd., have been canceled until further notice as crews replace equipment, and conduct a deep cleaning of the building.
Staph infections are caused by bacteria that can spread quickly through cuts, abrasions, and skin-to-skin contact. They can also spread through shared towels, razors, uniforms, or equipment.
The Chicago Park District said anyone who uses the rec center should check for uncomfortable, itchy, white bumps on their skin. The bumps can turn into boils.
Staph infections also can cause small red blisters around the mouth and nose; red and painful skin similar to a sunburn; or joint pain and swelling.
Anyone with symptoms of a staph infection should see a doctor right away, because staph is highly contagious.
The Park District said updates on the cleaning of the gymnastics center will be posted on social media.