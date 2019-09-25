CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is in custody after police say he fired shots inside a J J Peppers Food Store before leading police to a standoff at his residence in Marquette Park Wednesday afternoon.
An armed man walked into the store, in the 7100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, around 2:40 p.m. According to Chicago police, the offender fired shots at the male clerk behind the counter.
The 50-year-old victim was shot in the chest and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Police said the offender then went back to his residence in the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue.
Police said a SWAT team is responded and took the offender into custody.
This is a developing story.