CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were attacked on a popular bike trail by a man with a hammer.

It happened in Crystal Lake at Oak Street and Ridgefield Trace Road.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has the story from Crystal Lake where they’re still looking for the attacker.

It happened during daylight hours. People recalled seeing plenty of police in the area, but it’s the noise one woman may never forget.

The noise of tires near a bike path were accompanied by the sounds of desperation. Tuesday around 5:15 police got an emergency call. A neighbor, Michelle, who asked not use her full name, got to see the aftermath of a bizarre attack.

“She was just, you could see she was all in red. As I got closer and closer I saw it was blood it was just all over her. You just can’t believe that it happened. Because it’s such a random act. She didn’t she didn’t know who this person was and she was just going for a walk,” Michelle said. “A hammer of all things.”

McHenry County Conservation District police said on the Ridgefiled Trace Bike Path, two women were attacked by a man swinging a hammer as a weapon. Since its inspection more than a decade ago, nothing like this has ever happened.

The conservation district said approximately 6,500 people used the trail last year. People like bicyclist Mark Eckel.

“I think my daughter is a little bit spooked by it,” Eckel said. “She may not run in this direction or not run by herself.”

“It feels just too random and it could have been anyone of us who wanted to go for a walk. It’s very close to home. I mean I would hope this person doesn’t come back.” Michelle added.

The victims are expected to be OK.

The suspect described as a five feet seven inches tall, in his mid 50s, at the time of the crime wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, stocky build, forest green sweatshirt and dirty jeans.

Officers plan to patrol the area.