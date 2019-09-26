CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears are getting ready to face one of the best running teams in the league, possibly without one of their best run stoppers.

Head coach Matt Nagy said Akiem Hicks will be a game time decision as they get set to face the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon.

“Regardless of who’s out there, they’re (Vikings) are good at what they do running the football, so we schematically need to be solid, and having Hicks out there certainly helps,” Nagy said.

“There’s no way we can replace Akiem. I’m just one of those guys that does his job day in and day out. I hate that we’re kind of banged up on the defensive line, but we’re going to go out there and do what we do every week,” said defensive lineman Nick Williams.

The Vikings have seven run plays of 20 yards or more, by far best in the NFL. And third year back Dalvin Cook is leading that charge. He’s tops in the NFL with 375 yards rushing in 3 games.

“Dalvin Cook is one hell of a back. He’s hard to bring down. Have to do a good job getting him on the ground. We know this is a division game and we know how important this win is,” said safety HaHa Clinton-Dix.

“We have to be in the right place. A couple of teams played them pretty good at the beginning. You know, one guy out of sync, then they hit you for 80-85 yards, so it’s all about us being in sync,” said linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Cook has rushed for at least 110 yards in each game this year. The last opposing player to rush for over 100 yards against the Bears at Soldier Field, Ty Montgomery on the Packers back in 2016.