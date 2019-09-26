WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee holds hearing on whistleblower report regarding President Trump's call with Ukraine
CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man is expected to admit he shot at a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in Indiana, leading to a deadly shootout last year.

Bernard Graham is set to plead guilty Thursday to armed assault and discharging a firearm.

The 26-year-old is expected to admit that he fired his gun at an undercover agent during a botched gun buy in Gary.

The agent shot back, killing one of Graham’s partners.

A guilty plea will allow Graham to avoid a jury trial and maybe a life sentence.