CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday night’s weather is expected to be quiet, but there will be big changes Friday morning with a threat of heavy rainfall, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
The southwest wind flow by daybreak will bring a quick surge of tropical moisture in the area.
Scattered showers may be around early in the morning, and any storms that form will be moisture loaded as they move through.
There will be two main waves of rain. A fast-moving disturbance will bring a cluster of thunderstorms late morning through early afternoon, and the main cold front will bring a line of storms through some time between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Strong winds and hail may accompany these thunderstorms.
Rain totals could be impressive with 1 inch to 3 inches possible, including possible isolated areas of higher amounts.
The front will stall south of the area Saturday keeping things on the cool side of the front with a few leftover showers.
Sunday the front will lift north as a warm front brings back a thunder chance and warmer temperatures.
Forecast:
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57
Friday: Waves of rain and thunderstorms. High 75
Saturday: Leftover showers and clouds. Cooler. High 66
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. High 77