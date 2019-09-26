CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is asking for help finding the suspect in several armed robberies in northwest Indiana over the last month.

Ryan Smith, 56, has a history of armed robberies, according to the FBI.

He is a suspect in four robberies in northwest Indiana since Saturday.

The FBI said Smith was armed with a knife when he robbed an Allied Cash Advance store at 4802 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the FBI, Smith also placed a knife against an employee’s stomach while robbing a Family Dollar store at 130 W. Ridge Rd in Griffith at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The feds said Smith also robbed the Boost Mobile store on 169th Street in Hammond around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, implying he had a gun.

Smith also was armed with a knife and implied he had a gun when he robbed Briar East Liquors in Hammond about an hour earlier on Saturday, according to the FBI.

The FBI said Smith also is a suspect in similar robberies earlier this month in East Chicago.

Smith is 5’11’ and 192 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the FBI’s gang team in Merrillville at 219-942-4900, or the FBI office in Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.