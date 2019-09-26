CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a pair of overnight shootings a block apart in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

In both shootings, the victims were found sitting in parked cars, but police have not said if they believe the attacks were connected.

The first shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 7100 block of South Perry Avenue. Police said two men were sitting in a parked car, when two men walked up and started shooting.

One victim, 33-year-old Leonard Brown, was shot in the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The second victim, whose age was unknown, was shot in the armpit and left leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

About three hours later, two men were sitting in a parked car in the 7000 block of South Perry Avenue – one block north of the earlier shooting – when someone in a white SUV pulled up and opened fire.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right shoulder, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 43-year-old man was shot in the right arm and hand, and was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody in either shooting.

Area South detectives were investigating both attacks.