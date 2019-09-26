White Sox Retire 17 Batters In A Row, Shut Out ClevelandCleveland rookie Aaron Civale gave up home runs on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning and the Indians fell into perilous position in the playoff race Thursday night, losing to the Chicago White Sox.

Even After Elimination, It Just Keeps Getting Worse For Cubs As They Lose 9th StraightJoe Musgrove pitched three-hit ball through six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago on Thursday night and extended the Cubs' losing streak to nine games.

Bears May Be Missing Their Best Run Stopper On Sunday When Facing One Of Best Running Teams“Regardless of who's out there, they're (Vikings) are good at what they do running the football, so we schematically need to be solid, and having Hicks out there certainly helps,"

Ring Of Honor Ready To Rebound As Wrestling Industry Undergoes Massive ShakeupRing Of Honor is poised to expand, as the world of pro wrestling, with WWE NXT and All Elite Wrestling, continues its unprecedented shakeup.

Bats Hot For Anderson, Abreu As White Sox Top Indians; Cleveland's Loss Clinches AL Central For TwinsShane Bieber got tagged early and the Cleveland Indians lost ground in the AL wild-card race, falling to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. The Indians' loss clinched the AL Central title for Minnesota.

Cubs Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Then Lose 8th StraightThe collapsing Chicago Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention shortly before losing their eighth straight game, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.