  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    02:11 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AJ Freund, Andrew Freund, JoAnn Cunningham


CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 received more than three dozen images taken during police visits to the Crystal Lake home of Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham. The photos show a house in total disarray.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards is the only reporter to speak with Cunningham, who is jailed on charges she murdered her son, AJ Freund.

ONLY ON 2: JoAnn Cunningham, Charged With Killing Son A.J. Freund, Opens Up To CBS 2’s Brad Edwards

Here are all of the images the station obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.