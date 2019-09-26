SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — An employee at a Schaumburg metal company is dead after getting trapped in a machine on Thursday.
The man – identified as Adrian Gomez, 26, of Crystal Lake, was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The accident happened Thursday morning at EMJ Metals on Mitchell Boulevard.
Police have launched a death investigation to figure out just what happened.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration records did not show any prior accidents at the company.