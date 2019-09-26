Filed Under:Adrian Gomez, EMJ Metals, Metal Company, Schaumburg, Trapped In Machine

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — An employee at a Schaumburg metal company is dead after getting trapped in a machine on Thursday.

The man – identified as Adrian Gomez, 26, of Crystal Lake, was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The accident happened Thursday morning at EMJ Metals on Mitchell Boulevard.

Police have launched a death investigation to figure out just what happened.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration records did not show any prior accidents at the company.