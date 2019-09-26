Bears May Be Missing Their Best Run Stopper On Sunday When Facing One Of Best Running Teams“Regardless of who's out there, they're (Vikings) are good at what they do running the football, so we schematically need to be solid, and having Hicks out there certainly helps,"

Ring Of Honor Ready To Rebound As Wrestling Industry Undergoes Massive ShakeupRing Of Honor is poised to expand, as the world of pro wrestling, with WWE NXT and All Elite Wrestling, continues its unprecedented shakeup.

Bats Hot For Anderson, Abreu As White Sox Top Indians; Cleveland's Loss Clinches AL Central For TwinsShane Bieber got tagged early and the Cleveland Indians lost ground in the AL wild-card race, falling to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. The Indians' loss clinched the AL Central title for Minnesota.

Cubs Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Then Lose 8th StraightThe collapsing Chicago Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention shortly before losing their eighth straight game, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Bears Unveil A New Look To Acknowledge A Controversial PastThe classic 1936 jerseys are part of the 100th season celebration and the jerseys are from a time when black players were banned from the NFL.

White Sox Routed By Cleveland IndiansThe Cleveland Indians pounded the Chicago White Sox 11-0 on Tuesday night.