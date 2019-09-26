CHICAGO (CBS) — A vacant house under renovation collapsed Thursday in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
The Fire Department said a vacant house that was under rehab at 1223 W. 32nd Pl. collapsed in the afternoon.
S&B-BLDG COLLPS @ 1223 W 32nd PL, vacant house collapsed, house under construction. 2 1/2 sty vacant bld under rehab. No occupants. No injuries. No transports. Event has been struck out. CFD companies on scene until building department arrives. Some CFD Resourses are returning pic.twitter.com/6R231xFnGt
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 26, 2019
No one was inside at the time and no one was injured, the Fire Department said.
Ring doorbell video from across the street showed the roof and some exterior walls of the wood-frame structure collapse with a thunderous crash. Aside from one man standing on the sidewalk, the block appears to be deserted.
The Department of Buildings was also called to the scene.
The cause of the collapse remained under investigation late Thursday afternoon.