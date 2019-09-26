  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A vacant house under renovation collapsed Thursday in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The Fire Department said a vacant house that was under rehab at 1223 W. 32nd Pl. collapsed in the afternoon.

No one was inside at the time and no one was injured, the Fire Department said.

Ring doorbell video from across the street showed the roof and some exterior walls of the wood-frame structure collapse with a thunderous crash. Aside from one man standing on the sidewalk, the block appears to be deserted.

The Department of Buildings was also called to the scene.

The cause of the collapse remained under investigation late Thursday afternoon.