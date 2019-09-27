CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after someone shot a Chicago police officer with a paintball gun Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood, prompting a chase that ended in south suburban Calumet Park.
Police said a plainclothes officer was standing on the sidewalk, conducting an investigation near 59th and Loomis shortly before 11:30 p.m., when someone in a black van fired a paintball gun, hitting him in the left side.
The officer was not injured, and officers who responded to the incident chased the van to 113th and Vernon in Calumet Park.
Three males got out of the van and ran off. Police caught one of the suspects, but the other two got away.
Area South detectives were investigating.