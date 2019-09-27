(CBS) — After an initial wave of rain sweeps into the area on Friday morning, Chicago can expect the potential for more severe weather later in the afternoon and evening.
The biggest threat from the afternoon storms will be hail and heavy rain, CBS 2’s Megan Glaros reports.
We will see showers and storms off and on all day starting around 10AM, but THIS is an idea of the type of more intense activity we could see in the late afternoon and evening. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/Jj0oMXJjsr
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) September 27, 2019
Rain totals could reach one to three inches in some locations.
The weather pattern will remain unsettled during the weekend, with showers and storms popping up periodically.