  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blue Line, Chicago, CTA, gas leak

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA has resumed normal service on the Blue Line downtown, after trains were halted for about an hour as firefighters investigated reports of a gas leak.

The CTA said Blue Line trains were halted at Jackson around 11:10 a.m.

Blue Line service later was suspended between the UIC-Halsted station on the Forest Park branch and the Damen station on the O’Hare branch.

A Fire Department spokesperson said there were no readings for a gas leak in the Jackson station.

Around 12:15 p.m., the CTA said normal service was resuming on the Blue Line, with some residual delays.