CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA has resumed normal service on the Blue Line downtown, after trains were halted for about an hour as firefighters investigated reports of a gas leak.
The CTA said Blue Line trains were halted at Jackson around 11:10 a.m.
Blue Line service later was suspended between the UIC-Halsted station on the Forest Park branch and the Damen station on the O’Hare branch.
A Fire Department spokesperson said there were no readings for a gas leak in the Jackson station.
Around 12:15 p.m., the CTA said normal service was resuming on the Blue Line, with some residual delays.