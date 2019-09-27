CHICAGO (CBS) — A report obtained by CBS 2 shows that a former Matteson principal sexually harassed his CPS coworkers before being “mistakenly” hired by District 159.
An investigation found that the allegations against Cedric Nolen when he was a principal in the Chicago Public Schools system were “credible” and that he violated a policy prohibiting “unwelcome sexual advances or requests for sexual favors” with his direct reports.
Nolen was hired in Matteson, despite being placed on the do not hire list in Chicago.
District 159 claimed they didn’t know.
CPS said the suburban district failed to follow protocol when asking for a reference.
Nolen has since resigned from his position in Matteson.