CHICAGO (CBS) — A worker at a high school near Kankakee is arrested because of the way he spoke to a student.
On Thursday, a letter from Bradley-Bourbonnais High School went out to parents, stating a student believed a school staffer spoke to him “inappropriately.”
The school removed the worker, placed him on leave and called police. Officials said that employee was arrested because of how he spoke to the student.
CBS 2 reached out to Bradley police for details about what happened. The department said it will have more information to share in the coming days.