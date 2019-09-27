Vikings-Bears Preview: Cousins, Trubisky Face Daunting DefensesThe Vikings and Bears ride strong defenses and run games, but uneven quarterback play, into this Week 4 NFC North matchup.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 4: Daniel Jones A Top Option Against Redskins?The Fantasy Football Today crew tells you why the Giants new starting quarterback Daniel Jones should be in your lineup this week.

White Sox Retire 17 Batters In A Row, Shut Out ClevelandCleveland rookie Aaron Civale gave up home runs on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning and the Indians fell into perilous position in the playoff race Thursday night, losing to the Chicago White Sox.

Even After Elimination, It Just Keeps Getting Worse For Cubs As They Lose 9th StraightJoe Musgrove pitched three-hit ball through six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago on Thursday night and extended the Cubs' losing streak to nine games.

Bears May Be Missing Their Best Run Stopper On Sunday When Facing One Of Best Running Teams“Regardless of who's out there, they're (Vikings) are good at what they do running the football, so we schematically need to be solid, and having Hicks out there certainly helps,"

Ring Of Honor Ready To Rebound As Wrestling Industry Undergoes Massive ShakeupRing Of Honor is poised to expand, as the world of pro wrestling, with WWE NXT and All Elite Wrestling, continues its unprecedented shakeup.