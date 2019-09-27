  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain and the potential for more severe weather Friday evening has caused more than 500 Chicago flights to be canceled.

Nearly 500 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport shortly before 4 p.m., and 65 Midway International Airport flights were canceled.

Average O’Hare delays were 88 minutes and Midway delays were less than 15 minutes.