CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain and the potential for more severe weather Friday evening has caused more than 500 Chicago flights to be canceled.
Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Chicagoland area thru late tonight (9/27). Airlines at ORD are currently reporting significant delays & have cancelled nearly 400 flights. Check status w/ carrier. @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/ZSn2uv1Fa2
— O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) September 27, 2019
Nearly 500 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport shortly before 4 p.m., and 65 Midway International Airport flights were canceled.
Average O’Hare delays were 88 minutes and Midway delays were less than 15 minutes.