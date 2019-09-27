



Anyone planning to fly after Oct. 1, 2020, will need a Real ID, which is marked with a star. But some people trying to get them are being turned away from the Secretary of State’s office.

Many people are waiting and waiting in line only to be told they can’t be helped even though they have everything they need.

Jake Fiorino said he waited in line, documents in hand, only to be told they weren’t “doing that anymore TODAY” at the office.

“He started to tell us some analogy about 11 people trying to get on a 10 person bus,” he said.

He said the same thing happened after his wife waited in line at the Des Plaines office for more than an hour.

“They made the same type of announcement,” he said. “That they were no longer issuing Real IDs.”

Again there was no explanation.

The notice on the Secretary of State’s website warns about long waits, but it doesn’t say anything about this.

“We certainly understand the frustration,” said David Druker, the Secretary of State’s special assistant. “It frankly takes longer.”

Druker said there are only so many resources they can focus on Real IDs.

“We’re going to be adding employees at the facilities,” he said. “We are going to be increasing hours.”

Everything you need to know about the Real ID

You DO NOT NEED a Real ID if:

You have a valid U.S. passport or passport card; or

You do not use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation; or

You do not visit military bases; or

You do not visit secure federal facilities

Find the Real ID checklist here.

Find more information on the Real ID here.