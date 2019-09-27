CHICAGO (CBS) — Approximately 50 storage units were damaged in a fire Thursday night in northwest suburban Schiller Park.
Schiller Park Fire Chief Peter Chiodo said firefighters responded to a fire at a Public Storage facility near River Road and Seymour Avenue around 10:45 p.m.
Firefighters saw smoke and flames billowing from several storage units, and called in a 3rd alarm to summon additional crews and equipment to help extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported, but Chiodo said approximately 50 storage units were damaged.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.