CHICAGO (CBS)– Here are some of the 24 hour rainfall totals for the Chicago area as of 8 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.
There was an Areal Flood Warning for La Porte County and a Flood Warning in place for Grundy, Kankake, La Salle and Will counties Saturday morning.
Strong winds and storms caused damage in Northwest Indiana. In the northern suburbs, lightning damaged a Glencoe home.
The rainfall totals are listed below:
Coal City: 7.96 inches
Carbon Hill: 7.96 inches
Peotone: 7.87 inches
Morris: 7.53 inches
Wilmington: 7.00 inches
Flossmor: 6.36 inches
Park Forest: 5.65 inches
Joliet: 4.99 inches
Lockport: 4.90 inches
Palos Park: 3.43 inches
Midway: 3.18
Oak Lawn: 2.81 inches
Lincolnwood: 2.17 inches
Batavia: 2.17 inches
Bolingbrook: 2.07
Elmhurst: 1.84 inches
Wheaton: 1.75 inches
Aurora: 1.70 inches
Hoffman Estates: 1.65
Waukegan: 1.07
Zion: 0.79 inches
McHenry: 0.75 inches