CHICAGO (CBS)– Here are some of the 24 hour rainfall totals for the Chicago area as of 8 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

There was an Areal Flood Warning for La Porte County and a Flood Warning in place for Grundy, Kankake, La Salle and Will counties Saturday morning.

Strong winds and storms caused damage in Northwest Indiana. In the northern suburbs, lightning damaged a Glencoe home.

The rainfall totals are listed below:

Coal City: 7.96 inches

Carbon Hill: 7.96 inches

Peotone: 7.87 inches

Morris: 7.53 inches

Wilmington: 7.00 inches

Flossmor: 6.36 inches

Park Forest: 5.65 inches

Joliet: 4.99 inches

Lockport: 4.90 inches

Palos Park: 3.43 inches

Midway: 3.18

Oak Lawn: 2.81 inches

Lincolnwood: 2.17 inches

Batavia: 2.17 inches

Bolingbrook: 2.07

Elmhurst: 1.84 inches

Wheaton: 1.75 inches

Aurora: 1.70 inches

Hoffman Estates: 1.65

Waukegan: 1.07

Zion: 0.79 inches

McHenry: 0.75 inches