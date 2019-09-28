(CBS) — The Chicago Bears play host to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field. Kickoff is 3:25 p.m. on CBS 2.
Here are some things you need to know about the game:
GAINING GROUND: Minnesota’s ground game is off to a strong start this season, led by running back Dalvin Cook’s league-leading 375 rushing years through three games. The Bears’ defense has allowed just one running back to rush for 100 yards in the past 37 regular season games.
LOSING GROUND: CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports the Bears are getting ready to face one of the best running teams in the league, possibly without one of their best run stoppers. Matt Nagy says Akiem Hicks (knee) will be a game-time decision.
SACK STANDING: The Vikings have allowed only two sacks through three games, tied with Dallas and San Francisco for the best in the NFL. Bears’ linebacker Khalil Mack has 52 sacks since 2015–the second-best in the league.
SERIES: The teams are meeting for the 117th time, in a rivalry that started in 1961. The Vikings lead the series 60-52-2, but the Bears swept the series last year.
DEFENSIVE TDS: Since the start of 2018, the Bears have scored seven defensive touchdowns, the best in the league.
CLASSIC LOOK: The Bears will be wearing a 1936 vintage jersey for Sunday’s game. The look will return against the Cowboys on Dec. 5.