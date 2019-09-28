CHICAGO (CBS)– As the rain continues into the weekend, some areas are still under flood warnings.
There is a still an Areal Flood Warning for La Porte County that is in effect until 8:30 a.m. Satruday. There is also a Flood Warning in place for Grundy, Kankake, La Salle and Will counties until 7:30 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service, some areas in Grundy and La Salle counties reported over 7 inches of rain.
Strong winds and storms caused damage in Northwest Indiana. In the northern suburbs, lightning damaged a Glencoe home.
Thunderstorms are possible, specifically in southern areas on Saturday. In the evening, there is another chance for thunderstorms and showers with a high temperature of 61 degrees.
Sunday morning brings more thunderstorms and showers with a high temperature of 75 degrees.
Curran said by midday Sunday, rain chances will decrease and conditions will be greatly improved for the Bears game at 3 p.m.
Rain is possible throughout the week. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s, followed by rain Tuesday and Wednesday.