CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man accused of opening fire last year at a northern Illinois high school has been declared fit to stand trial.
Matthew Milby Jr. had been found unfit for trial in March, but that order was reversed after he underwent months of mental health treatment.
The shooting happened during graduation practice at Dixon High School. It ended when a school resource officer shot and wounded Milby.
No one else was hurt.