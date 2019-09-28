  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMBest Friends Furever with Kel Mitchell
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Missing Person, Chicago Police, Missing Boy, Missing Child, Missing Person, West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS)– Leshawn Harrison, 9, has been reported missing and was last seen in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the 9-year-old was last seen in the area of 117th Street and Stewart Avenue wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket with green stripes.

Credit: CPD

Police said the missing boy is known to frequent the area of Haley Park at 11411 S. Eggleston Ave.

Harrison is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South SVU at 312-747-8274.