CHICAGO (CBS)– Leshawn Harrison, 9, has been reported missing and was last seen in the West Pullman neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the 9-year-old was last seen in the area of 117th Street and Stewart Avenue wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket with green stripes.
Police said the missing boy is known to frequent the area of Haley Park at 11411 S. Eggleston Ave.
Harrison is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South SVU at 312-747-8274.