CHICAGO (CBS)– Sunday has started out rainy, but conditions will improve as the day goes on.
Sunday’s temperature will be around 61 degrees and will increase throughout the day.
The day will improve with less rain coverage, but there will be 20 miles-per-hour winds later in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are scattered showers are possible Sunday evening.
The forecast improves on Monday, which will be sunny day with temperatures rising to the mid 80s.
Rain will return on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the week is expected to be clear, with temperatures dropping to the 60s.