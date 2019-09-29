CHICAGO (CBS)– Joe Maddon and the Chicago Cubs will be parting ways after five years, Theo Epstein announced in St. Louis on Sunday.
Maddon is out as manager; his contact ends at the end of the season.
Despite today’s announcement, Maddon will be known as the best manager in Cubs history to date.
He led the team to the World Series Championship in 2016, the playoffs in his first four seasons, including three straight National League Championship Series Appearances.
Maddon was awarded Manager of the Year in 2015.