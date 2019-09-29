CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in finding a Park Manor neighborhood man who has not been seen since early July.
Jihad Muhammad, 45, was last seen in the 7100 block of South State Street, police said.
Muhammad is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said.
It is not known what Muhammad was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.