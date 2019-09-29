CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a man who was last seen in River North more than a week ago.
Michael Shultis, 32, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue, police said.
Shultis is a white male who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes and a fair complexion, police said.
Police said Shultis might be in the area of Bloomington, Illinois, and headed toward the greater St. Louis area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.