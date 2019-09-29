CHICAGO (CBS) — Groups of men have been surrounding and robbing people on the Near North Side over the past month, police say.

The incident go back to late August and have been happening in an area bounded by Division Street on the north, Ontario Street on the south, Wabash Avenue on the east, and LaSalle Drive on the west.

In each incident, multiple men surrounded the victim and either threatened violence or attacked the victim, robbing them by force and taking their property, police said.

The incidents happened at the following specific times and locations:

• In the morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 25 in the 0-99 block of West Elm Street;

• In the morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 31, in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive;

• In the morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the 200 block of West Ontario Street;

• In the evening hours on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the 300 block of North State Street;

• In the morning hours on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street;

• IN the afternoon hours on Saturday, Sept. 28, in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue.

Police said the suspects are three to five men, estimated as being between 20 and 25. More specific descriptions were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.