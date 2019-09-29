CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were searching Sunday for two suspects who have been stealing cars from River North to Lincoln Park.

In all the incidents, the victims’ vehicles were parked and unoccupied, but still running with the keys in the ignition. The thieves struck when the victims were distracted or away from their vehicles, and drove off, police said.

The incidents happened at the following times in the following locations:

• In the afternoon hours on Friday, Aug. 23, in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive;

• In the evening hours on Thursday, Aug. 29, in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue;

• In the afternoon hour on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the 100 block of West Ontario Street;

• In the evening hours on Friday, Sept. 6 in the 500 block of North Clark Street;

• In the evening hours on Monday, Sept. 9 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

• In the evening hours on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the 800 block of North Clark Street;

• In the morning hours on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the 600 block of North State Street.

One suspect was described as a black male between the ages of 17 and 25, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 to 185 pounds. The other suspect was described as a black male between the ages of 22 and 26, standing 6 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 to 150 pounds.

Drivers are advised not to leave their keys in their vehicle and turn off the engine, and to keep their windows and doors locked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.