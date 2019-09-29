CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and three people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a part in Round Lake Park Early Sunday morning.
According to police, a family was hosting a party in the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive and when individuals unknown to the hosts showed up, they began turning people away.
Police said at least one man arrived at the party and began shooting from the street and then entered the house, shooting people in the kitchen.
Four people were shot, including two who were critically injured, police said.
“One of the men, who has not been identified died at the scene,” police said in a press release.
The other three victims were transported to local hospitals, where two remain in critical condition.
Round Lake Park officials are investigating and said it appears to have been a targeted attack.
This is a developing story.