



The man of driving an SUV into Woodfield Mall on Sept. 20 has been charged with terrorism.

Police said Javier Garcia, 22, of Palatine was released from AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute and transferred to Schaumburg police custody on Sept 27.

Garcia was charged with terrorism, which Schumburg police confirmed is “any act that causes substantial damage to any building containing (5) or more businesses of any type. Substantial damage means monetary damage greater than $100,000.”

He also faces a felony count of criminal damage to property.

Police said an investigation revealed Garcia acted alone and a motive has not been determined.

“Police have no reason to believe Garcia was targeting any specific person and/or store within Sears or Woodfield Mall,” police said in a press release.

Garcia will appear in bond court on Sunday.

An SUV smashed into the mall and drove down the main hallway, slamming into a kiosk and stores on Sept. 20.

The entrance to Sears is still boarded up and it is unknown when repairs will be made.

The driver hit Forever 21 and crashed into kiosks before slamming into a pole in front of the Clark’s Shoe Store.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were not hit by the car.

Police said several shoppers, including two off-duty officers, stopped the driver from leaving.