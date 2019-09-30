CHICAGO (CBS) — A small child fell out of a window in the Parkway Garden Homes development on South King Drive Monday night.
The 1-year-old boy fell from the window at 6358 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. at 8:24 p.m., according to the Police and Fire departments. The window was on third story, according to police.
The child’s condition was initially reported to be critical, but was then reported to be stabilized. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.
No one had been taken into custody Monday night in connection with the incident, police said.