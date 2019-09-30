CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were hospitalized late Monday afternoon when carbon monoxide fumes engulfed a building in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor.
Carbon monoxide levels were exceeding 1,000 parts per million in the building at 2017 W. Fulton St. Monday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.
Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious-to-critical condition, one was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, and a third was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition.
The Fire Department remained on the scene hours later with fans to lower the carbon monoxide levels.