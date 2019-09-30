CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after a Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed into a tree on North Lake Shore Drive.
The accident happened on the Drive near Wilson Avenue, the Fire Department said.
The bus is an articulated bus that bends at the center. Tire tracks appeared to indicate that it crossed the median before hitting the tree on an off-ramp.
Four people were hospitalized, according to the Fire Department. One was in serious-to-critical condition, the other three in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.