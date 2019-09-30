CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears enjoyed a win and a suffered loss in the same game on Sunday.
The Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 at Soldier Field. But quarterback Mitch Trubisky left the game after the opening possession. Backup Chase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown after Trubisky exited with a left shoulder injury.
At his weekly Monday news conference, head coach Matt Nagy would not confirm a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Trubisky suffered a dislocated left shoulder and slightly torn labrum, but does not need surgery.
“Somebody knows more than me. I don’t know. We literally are going to wait for more here as we go,” Nagy said.
Initial MRI on Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky revealed he has a dislocated left shoulder, with a slight labrum tear, but does not need surgery and should he back “sooner rather than later”, per source. He will travel with team to London and is unlikely to play vs. Raiders.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019
“The biggest thing is making sure that he feels good and doctor wise (that) he’s OK. We’re literally going to wait to hear more,” Nagy added.
It also remains unclear why inside linebacker Roquan Smith missed the game or when he’ll be returning. During a media briefing, Nagy was repeatedly asked about Smith’s absence but all the head coach would says is that it was a personal matter.
“It’s a personal issue. I’m not getting into anything else and I’m just going to completely keep it at that,” Nagy said. “That’s where it’s at right now but I just want to leave it at that.”