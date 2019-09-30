CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls tipped off their media day today at the Advocate Center and the Bulls brass set the tone for the upcoming season.

The team is heading into year three of their rebuild and coming off a 22-win season, but they sure are raising expectations for the this year.

“The goal for the season is to make the playoffs,” said head coach Jim Boylen, who is heading into his first full season in charge of the Bulls. “Every day to prepare like a playoff team, every day to work like we’re a playoff bound team. There is no way we were going to stand up here and say ‘hey, I hope we can win ten more games’ or ‘hope we can be better.’ We want to get to the mountain top.”

“I think playoffs are definitely an achievement that we want to accomplish,” said Bulls forward Otto Porter. “With that, you have to have goals, so that’s one of our team goals. We know it’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where we go from there.”

The majority of the Bulls have spent their September in town getting an early start to the season. They’ll see where they stand when they start training camp on Tuesday.