CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 has found some construction signs that have drivers taking unexpected detours — with an alternate and unexpected route taking as long as 20 minutes.

The Reagan Memorial Tollway Project is heading into its final months, but with constant changes. CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole found that making sense of the signs can be confusing.

We hit the road on a project that’s been under construction since the spring of 2018. You see a lane split is coming up in 500 feet.

Work on the Reagan Memorial Tollway, or I-88 between I-290 and York Road includes significant lane widening, bridge reconstruction and repairs in at least three locations, plus plus noise and lighting improvements.

Even the state admits construction in the area has been tight and the traffic patterns have changed frequently over the past year.

So paying attention on the east bound lanes where construction is centered is crucial.

An overhead sign warns drivers of lane shifts, in addition to seven warning signs with diagrams throughout the work zone, and it’s an awful lot to take in, like four different arrows on the posted detrour.

It’s what had us heading to O’Hare instead of into the city as we planned.

Part of the confusion is that the old signs aren’t covered up. So if the old signs weren’t covered up you might know to pay attention to the construction signs.

The Illinois Tollway Authority suggests motorists log onto to its website, where interactive maps are helpful and give daily real time updates on road closures and detours; an option drivers need to check before they are behind the wheel.

About 130,000 cars a day travel through the work zone. The tollway said the area has experienced no major crashes during the project.

Expect another lane shift in the coming weeks before construction is completed by the end of the year.