CHICAGO (CBS) — A robbery early Monday morning is the seventh violent attack in Chicago’s River North and Near North areas since August 25.
The first six attacks were centered around LaSalle Boulevard between Division Street and the Chicago River.
Chicago police issued a community alert after the latest robbery, which happened near Miller’s Pub, a popular pub in the Loop.
Police say just after midnight a 27-year-old victim was walking when someone snatched his phone from his hand and threw him to the ground.
Police say in each case anywhere from three to five men, all in their early 20s, would go up to someone and either threaten or attack them before stealing from them.
Police are looking into whether the recent robbery is connected to the six others in the past month.