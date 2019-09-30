CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 1,000 pumpkins will be on display at Navy Pier during the month of October as part of the new “Pier Pumpkin Lights” program.
The new free pumpkin pop-up experience runs October 1 through November 2.
In addition to special deals, guests can enjoy six pumpkin pop-up installations across the pier. They will be on display daily but are best experience after dusk, according to a release from Navy Pier.
Featured stations will include Juggernaut of Jack-O-Lanterns in Polk Bros Park, Pumpkin Picasso, Garden of Totems, Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree, Pumpkin Dancers and Arachnids, as well as Skeleton Grave Dancers scattered throughout.
Navy Pier will also host free trick-or-treating October 26, 27 and 31st.