CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 50 flights were canceled out of Chicago Monday morning due to a ground stop for dense fog. There is a dense fog advisory in place in the area through 9 a.m.
Due to WEATHER / FOG traffic mgmt prgrm causing ground stop for some arriving flights. #MDW
— MDW Flight Delays (@FlyFAA_MDW) September 30, 2019
As of 7 a.m. 22 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 34 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport.
Average delays at both airports were less than 15 minutes.