



— With Manager Joe Maddon out and the season over, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Monday that the organization will be making changes in the interest of developing the next world championship Cubs team.

Epstein announced on Sunday that the Cubs would be parting ways with Maddon at the end of the season. The end of the season came later the same day, when the Cubs lost 9-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Epstein said Maddon was “the perfect guy for this team at the perfect time.”

“(I want to) just take a minute to thank him for everything he did for the organization and celebrate him as the best manager in Cubs history,” Epstein said.

But it is time to move on and rebuild, Epstein said.

“There will be an opportunity for change,” he said. “We’re not blowing anything up per se. That’s not the goal. But real change and real adjustments at various levels.”

For specifics, Epstein said: “You’re likely to see a director of hitting and a director of pitching join the organization to ensure that we are building these departments, teaching the game, evaluating players for where the game is now and where the game will be going.”

With regard to the team, Epstein said the players “need to work more as a team, assemble more as a team,” adding that the current team is very “individualized.”

Epstein took accountability himself for the team’s failures this year.

“When we fail, especially with the second highest payroll in baseball, that’s not on the manager,” he said.

As to the next manager, Epstein said the organization is putting together a list of candidates. But attention has already been focused on David Ross – the veteran catcher from the 2016 World Series championship Cubs team who retired when the season ended.

Ross memorably hit a home run during Game 7 of the World Series. At the age of 39 at the time, he became the oldest player to hit a home run in World Series history.

As to the possibility of Ross taking over as manager, Epstein said, “I think Rossy is a really attractive candidate and he’s going to be evaluated on the merits.”