CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Monday evening while sitting on the sidewalk on busy Wilson Avenue in Uptown.
The 29-year-old man was seated on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West Wilson Avenue, near Sheridan Road, around 7:40 p.m. when an unknown dark-colored vehicle rolled past, police said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area North detectives were investigating the shooting Monday night.