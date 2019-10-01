



— The Archdiocese of Chicago said Tuesday that a couple who said they were denied a wedding ceremony at a Catholic Church had not established that both parties were free to marry.

Francisca Sanchez and Francisco Agostin Gallo had planned to get married at St. Genevieve Church on West Altgeld Street in Belmont-Cragin.

Sanchez said she filed all of their information in April; took their pre-Cana, or pre-marriage, classes through the Archdiocese in May; and met with the priest earlier this month.

But she also said her he and her husband-to-be have us both been married before and are both divorced, and added: “My husband is not Catholic. He’s not from any religion.”

“And they said everything was fine,” Sanchez said.

But the Archdiocese said Sanchez and Gallo never presented a petition to the Metropolitan Tribunal or any Tribunal, which is required to have a wedding approved.

“So, nothing was denied, as it was never received by the Tribunal,” Archdiocese spokeswoman Anne Maselli told CBS 2’s Tara Molina by email. “The wedding was scheduled without establishing that both parties are free to marry.”

Sanchez said she received a call this past Friday and was told she and Gallo could not get married at St. Genevieve or any Catholic Church.

“The Archdiocese is working with the couple to help find them an alternative venue for their wedding ceremony,” Maselli wrote.